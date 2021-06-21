St. Louis man shows off new gun days after pleading guilty in 2020 viral confrontation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A St. Louis man and his wife were out shopping for new assault rifles over the weekend, days after relinquishing their old guns as part of a plea deal stemming from a confrontation with demonstrators near their home a year ago.

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia pointed an assault rifle and pistol at Black Lives Matter demonstrators as they marched down their street heading toward the then-mayor's house in June 2020.

On Thursday, Mark pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and fined $750, his wife pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harrassment and fined $2,000. They also agreed to give up the weapons they used in the incident.

Their weapons were initially collected after charges were filed last year and will now be destroyed as part of the plea deal.

The charges are misdemeanors, there is no jail time and they can continue to own firearms.

Then, on Saturday, the couple was seen in pictures on Mark McCloskey's Twitter account out shopping for another gun.

"Checking out my new AR," McCloskey tweeted.

Initially last year, the couple faced felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.