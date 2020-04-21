Menu

South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's health

Ahn Young-joon/AP
People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Kim accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show a new strategic weapon to the world as it bolsters its nuclear deterrent in the face of "gangster-like" U.S. pressure. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 20, 2020
The South Korean government is looking into reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service couldn’t immediately confirm the reports citing an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger.” The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from a heart surgery in capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

