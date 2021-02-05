Sources: High-powered explosives missing, possibly stolen from Southern California military base

Military officials are working to recover high powered explosives that vanished from a Southern California installation, according to ABC 10News' sources with close military ties.

ABC 10News is Scripps' San Diego station.

The explosives disappeared from the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, and now a reward is being offered for their discovery, sources told ABC 10News .

Sources report that approximately 10 pounds of Composition C-4 disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks ago. They also believe the manufactured plastic explosives may have been stolen.

The unit's commanding officer is considering extending the training exercise until the explosives are found, sources said. They also confirm the commanding officer messaged subordinate commands about a monetary reward for any information leading to the discovery of the C-4.

The base would not confirm any details with ABC 10News. Capt. Zachary Colvin, with the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, told this station that "the ongoing investigation into this incident is being handled by NCIS and the affected units."

A spokesperson for NCIS Public Affairs wrote to ABC 10News, "Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations."

Retired Captain Kelly Mayer told ABC 10News that one pound alone could blow up a vehicle when detonated. Mayer, a former firefighter and bomb-technician with 23 years of experience, added that C-4 is one of the most powerful explosives to be manufactured.

This article was written by Jennifer Kastner for KGTV.