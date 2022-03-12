Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Some in GOP want ballots to be counted by hand, not machines

Voting Hand Counting Ballots
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Republican lawmakers in at least six states have introduced legislation that would require all ballots to be counted by hand instead of electronic tabulators, and similar proposals are being floated in some county and local governments. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Voting Hand Counting Ballots
Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:06:18-05

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in at least six states have introduced legislation that would require all ballots to be counted by hand instead of electronic tabulators, and similar proposals are being floated in some county and local governments around the U.S.

The push comes as the nation continues to deal with the fallout from the 2020 election and false claims of a stolen election by former President Donald Trump, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

Critics say it’s unrealistic to think election officials can count millions of ballots by hand and report results quickly.

Multiple studies have shown that counting by machine isn’t just faster — it's also more accurate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO - OPERATION

REPORT A PROBLEM WITH OUR ROADS