Some Californians look to pod living in shared home as affordable housing option

14 people living in one 3-bedroom house -- it’s part of a new concept to make housing affordable in California.

Rent for a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house in Palo Alto would normally run up to $8,000 per month.

Residents here are paying $800 monthly while they share amenities and sleep in pods.

"Our pods are actually 8 feet tall, so it gives enough room for like bigger people and like also some wiggle room, so they're not like the Japanese capsules. They're a bit larger,” said Christina Lennox, who co-founded Brownstone Shared Housing.

The co-founders of this shared housing said the concept was possible thanks to a cooperative landlord.

"We told them about our concept and the benefits of it and how it would help people, and the landlord was interested,” said James Stallworth, co-founder of Brownstone Shared Housing.

This shared housing company currently operates in Palo Alto and Bakersfield.