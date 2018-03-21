Smoke detectors recalled, may not alert users in the event of a fire

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling nearly half a million Kidde smoke detectors, saying they could fail to work in the event of a fire.

According to the CPSC, anyone with a Kidde smoke alarm should remove their alarm from the ceiling or wall and look for a yellow cap on the inside of the alarm (see photo above). Those who find a yellow cap should contact Kidde for a replacement, and should not try and remove the yellow cap.

Those who do not find a yellow cap in their smoke alarm can continue using the device normally.

The alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon and Kidde's website between September 2016 and this January.

The following models are covered in the recall:

PI9010 (DC/battery powered)

Date code: 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13

PI2010 (AC/hardwired)

Date code: 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13

If you are covered by the recall, contact Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can also visit online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.