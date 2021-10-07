Slain Instagram star's husband kills self when authorities showed up to arrest him, police say

The husband of a slain Instagram star, whose body was found dumped in Texas last year, killed himself when authorities showed up in Florida to arrest him in connection to her death.

In November, Alexis Sharkey was found dead by Houston public works crews and was not wearing any clothes, local media reported.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. Marshals showed up at the Fort Myers home of Thomas Sharkey on Thursday to arrest him when they say he shot himself.

In a press conference, Houston police said in its investigation and they found that Thomas was the only person who had the means, motive, and opportunity to have committed the murder.

Sgt. Michael Burrow said she was killed on Nov. 27, and her body was found the following day.

Police said through their investigation, and they found that there was a history of domestic violence between the couple and that the relationship was ending, including a pending divorce.