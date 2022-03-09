Slack confirms partial outage affecting calls, file uploading

Slack, an instant messaging and office productivity tool used by hundreds of major companies worldwide, reported Wednesday morning that it's experiencing technical issues with several of the application's features.

Many users were still able to access the app's key processes, like instant messaging. However, in an update on its website, Slack said that the bug is keeping users from uploading files, making video calls, creating new direct messaging groups and reacting to messages with emojis.

Slack first confirmed the issues at 5:50 a.m. ET. Downdetector, a crowd-sourced website that tracks outages on the internet, says that reports of issues with Slack began to spike at 8 a.m. ET — likely when millions of people logged on for work.

Slack did not provide a timetable for a fix.

Slack was purchased by business software pioneer Salesforce in 2020. The service has become vital for many businesses in recent years, as companies have asked employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.