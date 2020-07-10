Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Sixth-grader wins $20,000 grand prize for invention that'll help prevent deaths in hot cars

items.[0].image.alt
Sallie B. Howard School for the Arts and Education via Facebook
Sixth-grader wins $20,000 grand prize for invention that'll help prevent deaths in hot cars
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-10 11:56:43-04

A North Carolina sixth-grader has won a $20,000 grand prize for her invention that'll help prevent children from dying in hot cars.

Lydia Denton won the CITGO Fueling Education Student Challenge by inventing the "Beat the Heat Car Seat".

Lydia's school made the exciting announcement on their Facebook page.

According to ABC News, Lydia's invention is a device that will measure the temperature of the car and if the temperature reaches 102 degrees, the device will alert parents and emergency personnel.

Last year, according to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHSTA), 52 children died from heatstroke in cars by either becoming trapped or were left inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson