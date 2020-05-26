Six Flags to reopen its first theme park on June 5 under strict safety protocols

Six Flags announced on Tuesday that its Frontier City theme park in Oklahoma City will reopen on June 5 under strict safety protocols.

The theme park will open under reduced capacity when it reopens. Six Flags hopes to gradually increase the number of people allowed in the park through the month of June.

We are excited to welcome Oklahomans back to Frontier City as we introduce new safety procedures for everyone’s protection. The health and safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority,” said Frontier City General Manager Trevor Leonard. “All government officials, along with city and county health departments, have been extremely supportive of our efforts to reopen in accordance with state and local guidelines.”

Among the safety protocols, visitors will be required to stand six feet apart in lines and wear masks at all times. The theme park will also change dining options to reduce contact between customers and employees. Rides will also run at reduced capacity.

Six Flags owns 25 theme parks throughout the US.

Here is the full list of guidelines from Six Flags:

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Contact-less IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry; and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies;

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day. Accommodations may be made on a case-by-case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances that in Six Flags’ discretion warrant a modification of this face mask requirement; and

Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play; arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements;

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

Capacity at indoor venues will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

Beverages will be served by attendants, and guests will receive any drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

Safety messaging and reminders on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, in-park announcements, and recorded phone messages will occur frequently;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place;

Informational safety signage is posted throughout the park; and

Handouts outlining guest screening processes and safety procedures will be distributed at the Toll Plaza.

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance

Frontier City will be operating under state and local guidelines for crowd capacity limits. The park has established attendance caps that will be well below the park’s theoretical capacity in order to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve . The process will take 5-7 minutes, and guests will complete the following steps:

Enter their online order number, ticket number or Membership/Season Pass number;

Select the day and the approximate time they want to visit;

Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures;

Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy; and

Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a parking pass.

Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit and their continued healthy status. Guests may cancel their reservation without penalty any time before 8:00 a.m. (local time) on the day of their scheduled visit. Diamond and Diamond Elite Members will automatically be added to the priority waitlist, and all Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.

