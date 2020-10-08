Singapore Tourism Board partnering with two cruise lines to provide 'cruises to nowhere'

The Singapore Tourism Board is partnering with two cruise lines to provide cruises that won't visit any ports.

The agency announced the pleasure cruises would operate at a 50% capacity, round-trip with no stops, and only open to Singapore residents.

"To provide assurance for safe cruising, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is developing a mandatory CruiseSafe certification program, which sets out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the passenger journey – from prior to boarding, to after disembarkation," the agency said in a press release.

Before the ships can set sail, they must follow strict protocols to ensure everyone's safety, including passengers taking a mandatory COVID-19 test before boarding, providing 100% fresh air throughout the ship, and frequent cleaning.

The Genting Cruise Lines' World Dream will begin sailing Nov. 6, and Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas will begin sailing in December, the agency said.