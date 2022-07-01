Watch Now
Gabby Giffords, Denzel Washington, Simone Biles among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

Patrick Semansky/AP
Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers that make up the Gun Violence Memorial installation near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The flowers are meant to represent the number of Americans who die from gun violence each year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 11:36:04-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced who will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The list of 17 includes athletes, politicians, actors and activists:

  • Simone Biles
  • Gabrielle Giffords
  • Steve Jobs (posthumous)
  • John McCain (posthumous)
  • Megan Rapinoe
  • Denzel Washington
  • Raúl Yzaguirre
  • Fred Gray
  • Father Alexander Karloutsos
  • Khizr Khan
  • Sandra Lindsay
  • Diane Nash
  • Alan Simpson
  • Richard Trumka (posthumous)
  • Wilma Vaught
  • Sister Simone Campbell
  • Julieta García

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It's presented to those who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

The medals will be presented during a ceremony at the White House on July 7.

