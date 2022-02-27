Should a sex trafficking defense apply in a homicide case?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who killed a man can find shelter in a state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of their crimes.

Prosecutors in Kenosha charged Chrystul Kizer in 2018 with homicide in Randall Volar's death.

A circuit judge rejected Kizer's attempt to use a 2008 Wisconsin law that absolves sex trafficking victims of crimes committed while they're being trafficked, saying it would be absurd to extend it to homicide.

An appellate court overruled him. The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday.