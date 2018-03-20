Three shot including gunman in Maryland school shooting

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, according to Scripps station WMAR in Baltimore.

According to WMAR, three people have been shot, one of which was the gunman. The gunman was reportedly a student at the school. A sheriff's spokesperson also confirmed the report to the Associated Press.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says agents have been dispatched and are en route to the scene.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

CNN also reports that a spokesman for the FBI's Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of an incident in Great Mills, Maryland.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan tweeted Tuesday that state police are in contact are in touch with local law enforcement.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in lockdown in his math class. Police were going through classrooms to clear the school, and students will then be escorted out of the school, Freese said.

"I'm still a little shaken up," he said.

Freese said the school had held drills a couple of times for this kind of situation.

"I didn't really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school," he said.

According to CNN's research, there have been 16 confirmed school shootings this year in the United States prior to today.

Great Mills High School has an enrollment of just over 1,500 students, and the student body was about 56% minority students and had a four-year graduation rate of 91%, according to the school's 2015-16 improvement plan.

Last week, students at Great Mills High School walked out of class as part of a student-led protest against school violence in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Al Murray shot video of police responding to the shooting at the high school Tuesday. He says he saw at least one officer run into the building with a shotgun or rifle.