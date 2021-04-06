Navy confirms shooting took place at Fort Detrick in Maryland and that sailors were involved

FREDERICK, Md. — The U.S. Navy confirmed to the Associated Press Tuesday that an "active shooter incident" took place at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland and that sailors were involved in the incident.

The Navy's confirmation came a few hours after Frederick Police responding to the scene of a shooting incident in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

Frederick PD confirmed there are two victims, though their conditions are unclear. They also said that a suspect was "down," but it's unknown if there is more than one gunman.

We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021

Police later said they would hold a press conference regarding the incident at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Frederick is located about an hour west of Baltimore. The area surrounding the shooting is mostly commercial, though there is a charter school in the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein on WMAR in Baltimore.