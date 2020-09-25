Sheriff releases video of attempt kidnapping outside Costco in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In response to growing community outrage over a man who was released on bail a day after being arrested on attempted kidnapping charges, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of alleviating concern.

The incident happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Costco Warehouse located at 1755 Hacienda Drive in Vista, California.

A couple and their two small children were backing out of a parking stall when the suspect opened the rear vehicle door. The suspect attempted to remove the 2-year-old child from the car.

Adam Glavinic, 37, was arrested for attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Outrage ensued following reports that Glavinic was released from jail on a $100,000 bail the next day.

"The Sheriff's Department in partnership with the D.A.'s Office are now releasing the video due to understandable concern from community members," said Lt. Ricardo Lopez, Media Relations Director for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"It is understandable that anytime an incident involves a child in the vicinity of an event, it can produce fear and anxiety on the part of parents and community. This is why law enforcement prioritizes these cases and focuses on the evidence," said Lopez.

The surveillance video the sheriff released Thursday night shows Glavinic walk up the driver's side of the family's white SUV. The SUV begins slowly backing out of the stall, and that is when Glavnic reaches for the rear passenger door handle.

"I thought he was going to take my kid and I wasn't about to let that happen, I'd do anything I could to stop him cause that's the worst nightmare, just having someone A, touch your kid, B, try to take your kid," said Peter Kopcak.

Glavinic is shown opening the door then quickly shutting it and stepping away.

The video stops after when Jennifer Lawson, the boy's mother, jumps out of her car and confronts Glavinic. The video doesn't show the moment Kopcak jumped out of the car and tackled the man.

"I took him to the ground and did what I had to do to subdue, a bunch of people, an off duty officer pulled me off the guy and held him down told him to put his hands behind his back," said Kopcak.

A spokeswoman with the DA's office saidthey received numerous parents' complaints about Glavinic's bail. The case is also generated attention on social media, with people commenting that Glavinic's bail should have been higher.

"I couldn't stop crying when I found out, cause he will do this to someone else and who knows if it's a single mom or the husband isn't quick enough, and the guy takes off," said Lawson.

The sheriff's office said that, based on the video and other evidence, "the Vista Sheriff's Station believes there is no ongoing threat or danger to our community's children related to this incident."

District Attorney's Office is still reviewing the case has not yet decided about potential prosecution.

Glavinic isn't scheduled for arraignment until February due to a backlog of out of custody cases due to the pandemic.

