Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Sheriff: Hit men hired by rape suspect killed wrong person, leading to death of suspect's sister

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 6:22 AM, Feb 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-02 08:55:06-05

MONTEGUT, La. — Authorities said a Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but hit men instead ended up killing the sister of the man who hired them, as well as her neighbor.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday that neither Hope Nettleton nor Brittany Cormier was the person that two hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13.

Authorities on Friday arrested Andrew Eskine, Dalvin Wilson and Beaux Cormier on charges of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said the death penalty was “on the table.”

It wasn't known if they had lawyers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.