Sheriff: 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern California lake

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)<br/>
Posted at 4:03 AM, Jul 09, 2020
LOS ANGLES (AP) — Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday confirmed that 33-year-old Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Cpt. Eric Buschow of the sheriff’s office told media that deputies were called to the lake around 6 p.m. local time after Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat.

Buschow said the child was adrift on the boat for about three hours before someone on another boat found him sleeping and notified authorities.

The boy told law enforcement that he had been swimming with his mother and had gotten back on the boat, but she didn’t, the sheriff’s office told news outlets, like KNBC.

At this time, Buschow said there’s no evidence of foul play and, “this may well be a case of drowning,” KTLA reports.

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Most recently, Rivera appeared on YouTube Premium’s “Step Up” series.

