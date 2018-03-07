Several wounded in Alabama school shooting

At least two people were injured on Wednesday during a shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the city's school district.

Al.com reported that a student and an employee were wounded, and a second student died on the way to the hospital. The surviving student was reportedly in stable condition, and the wounded adult was treated on the scene.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told reporters on Wednesday that the shooting appeared to have been accidental.

Following a brief lockdown, students from the school were allowed to go home.