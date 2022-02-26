Watch
Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

Bonnie Cash/AP
FILE - Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Feb. 1, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. (Bonnie Cash/Bloomberg via AP, File)
Posted at 2:15 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 16:15:49-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Democrats will also keep an eye on their own moderate flank, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. But neither has indicated, so far, that they would vote against Biden’s choice.

