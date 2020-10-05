Senator Graham officially schedules Barrett hearing to begin Oct. 12

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett are officially scheduled to begin October 12 at 9 a.m.

The head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Lindsey Graham, announced this start date in the days following Barrett’s confirmation. However, there were questions after three Republicans on the committee reported they tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few days.

They are Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah.

After a day of opening statements from committee members and Barrett herself, questioning of the nominee will begin October 13 . The Hill is reporting Barrett is expected to testify in person at the hearing.

The committee vote on moving Barrett’s nomination to the full senate could be as early as October 22.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said if the hearings go forward, Graham should require coronavirus testing for senators and their staffs. He suggested mandatory testing every day of the hearing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the weekend announced the full senate will not return until October 19, mentioning that hearings already this year have included lawmakers participating remotely.

No word from Graham if there will be increased safety protocols for the committee or if any of the senators will participate remotely.

Also, Senator Graham tweeted Monday morning he had spoken with President Donald Trump. “He sounds terrific -- very engaged and ready to get back to work! He’s also very excited about Judge Amy Coney Barrett being confirmed to the Supreme Court and focused on a good deal to help stimulate the economy,” Graham tweeted .