Senate vote to support Roe v Wade expected to fall short

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is rushing into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law.

Wednesday's vote will provide a stark display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

The afternoon roll call promises to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling.

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would guarantee the constitutional right to abortion services after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. But Democrats in the split Senate lack the votes to overcome a Republican-led filibuster.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged that the vote would likely fail. However, he said he wants lawmakers to go on the record on the issue.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that he would oppose his party's bill because he believes it's too broad.