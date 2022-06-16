Senate passes bill expanding health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances

WASHINGTON (KGUN) — The U.S. Senate has passed the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The legislation looks to expand health care eligibility for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D) points out this bill was inspired from the Health Care For Burn Pit Veterans Act, which she helped introduce.

"Senate-passage of our bipartisan bill expanding health care access to Arizona veterans exposed to toxic substances as a result of their service is one step closer to becoming law," said Sen. Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. "I’ll continue working to ensure Arizona veterans and their families get the care and benefits they have bravely earned."

She worked with Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Ranking Member Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) to put the piece together.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-41) ultimately sponsored H.R. 3967 Honoring our PACT Act of 2021.

It is now up to President Joe Biden to sign this legislation into law.