Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

Sarah Silbiger/AP
Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee Denis McDonough speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)
Posted at 5:03 PM, Feb 08, 2021
The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough at VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. He’ll now oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years.

But he never served in the armed forces, a fact noted by leading veterans advocacy groups. McDonough touted his experience working in the Obama administration, telling lawmakers he understood how to untangle and solve complex challenges across the government.

