Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88

Rick Bowmer/AP
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to reporters during a tour of the state crime lab Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Taylorsville, Utah. Hatch says he intends to run for re-election in 2018 but that his wife's trepidation is giving him pause. The 83-year-old Hatch said he suspects he'll need to decide before the end of the year, but said he's not putting any hard timeline on it. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 5:58 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 21:01:02-04

Longtime Republican Utah U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch has died at the age of 88. Hatch served the state of Utah from 1977-2019.

Hatch's 42-year tenure made him the longest-serving Republican in Senate history.

