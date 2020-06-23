Menu

Segway to stop making its original personal transporter

Sue Ogrocki/AP
A security guard wearing a mask and riding a Segway patrols inside Penn Square Mall as the mall reopens Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The mall has been closed since mid-March due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-23 16:49:07-04

Segway says it will end production of its namesake two-wheeled personal transporter, popular with tourists and police officers but perhaps better known for its high-profile crashes.

The company, founded in 1999 by inventor Dean Kamen, will retire the Segway PT on July 15.

The company said 21 employees will be laid off.

In 2017, Segway got into the scooter business just as it took over urban streets all over the world.

Although popular with touring companies, the Segway didn't take off with the public.

