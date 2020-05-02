Menu

Seen him? FBI offering 5k reward for fugitive from Navajo Nation

Posted at 4:55 PM, May 02, 2020
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Navajo Nation man who is wanted in connection with an assault on a federal officer.

On April 30, 2020, an FBI special agent and a San Juan County Sheriff's deputy went to Cecil Vijil, Jr.'s home near Aneth, Utah, on the Navajo Nation, as part of an investigation into another crime.

When authorities arrived, Vijil allegedly fired multiple rounds at the special agent and deputy. Authorities say no one was injured.

Vijil has been charged with Assault on a Federal Officer and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Authorities say Vijil is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, their local law enforcement agency, or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is also offering a $1,000 reward.

