Second suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping of Arizona casino winners

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested a second person in connection to the Jan. 13 kidnapping and robbery of two people who spent an evening at the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino in Glendale, Arizona.

According to court records, the two victims left the casino around 2 a.m. and were headed to Goodyear when they were stopped by a vehicle that they believed was an unmarked police vehicle. The vehicle had blue lighting, records said.

However, it was not a law enforcement vehicle.

Police said the suspects kidnapped and restrained the two people with zip ties and handcuffs, put them in the back of the vehicle, and threatened to kill them in order to obtain their bank accounts and ATM pins.

The suspects then used that information to withdraw an unknown amount of money from various ATMs, according to police records, before eventually releasing the victims.

Issac Gonzalez, 28, was arrested a week after the alleged incident after being linked to the suspected vehicle, police said.

ABC15 has learned that Lisa Gomez, 28, was arrested on Feb. 2 for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping and robbery, as well as on a drug charge.

Police said Gomez allegedly located and tracked the victims inside the casino. One of the victims reportedly won $300 gambling.

During a search warrant at Gonzalez's home, police found $1,444 and $11,000 in Yen, according to court records. Both victims said they had a large amount of money taken from them during the kidnapping.

Both Gonzalez and Gomez admitted to being at the casino that night but denied any involvement in the kidnapping or robbery, records state.

Gomez was booked on charges of kidnapping, unlawful means of transportation, armed robbery, and possession of drug paraphernalia among several other charges.

In a statement to ABC15, Jason L. Hudson, director of security for Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, said: "The safety of our guests and the community is our top priority. This apprehension is an example of the strong working relationships we have built with neighboring jurisdictions, closely coordinating with each other to protect our guests and the public."

This story was first reported by KNXV Staff in Phoenix, Arizona.