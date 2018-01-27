Sean Hannity's Twitter account briefly disappears

Fair
Sean Hannity's Twitter account briefly disappeared Saturday morning after he posted a mysterious tweet.
The Twitter account belonging to Fox News political pundit Sean Hannity appeared to have been temporarily deactivated Saturday morning.
Hannity, who tweets from the verified handle @seanhannity, posted a mysterious message just after midnight on Friday, reading "Form Submission 1649 | #Hannity."
Form Submission 1649 | #Hannity— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 27, 2018
By early Sunday morning, @seanhannity did not bring up any search results on Twitter.
What’s going on with @seanhannity’s Twitter? pic.twitter.com/cYL67KYLoA— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 27, 2018
Hannity's Twitter account was later restored.
It's not clear why Hannity's Twitter account was deleted, or what "Form Submission 1649" means. Neither Twitter nor Hannity has offered an explanation.
