Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

SCOTUS hears arguments in Trump case that asks undocumented immigrants be cut from census

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The high court, which begins its new term in the coming week, is confronting cases related to the election and to religious rights. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
SCOTUS hears arguments in Trump case that asks undocumented immigrants be cut from census
Posted at 8:38 AM, Nov 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-30 11:29:31-05

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over whether the Trump administration can exclude undocumented immigrants from 2020 census.

However, experts say other issues are looming large for the count used for divvying up congressional seats as it heads into unchartered territory over the next two months.

A host of not-previously-experienced variables could determine the final product of the nation’s once-a-decade head count.

There are questions about whether the Census Bureau will be able to meet deadlines and if the House can reject the numbers. Another unknown is if data quality will be affected by the pandemic, a shortened schedule and natural disasters.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could not include a question on the census that asked if a person was an American citizen.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7