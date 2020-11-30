SCOTUS hears arguments in Trump case that asks undocumented immigrants be cut from census

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over whether the Trump administration can exclude undocumented immigrants from 2020 census.

However, experts say other issues are looming large for the count used for divvying up congressional seats as it heads into unchartered territory over the next two months.

A host of not-previously-experienced variables could determine the final product of the nation’s once-a-decade head count.

There are questions about whether the Census Bureau will be able to meet deadlines and if the House can reject the numbers. Another unknown is if data quality will be affected by the pandemic, a shortened schedule and natural disasters.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could not include a question on the census that asked if a person was an American citizen.