School shootings in U.S.: When, where each shooting has occurred in 2018

More than a dozen school shootings have already occurred so far in 2018.

According to non-profit organization Everytown for Gun Safety, a total of 14 shootings have occurred on school campuses across the United States as of February 1.

Thursday's shooting injuring two students at a Los Angeles middle school marked the most recent incident.

Take a look at the map for details on each of the shooting incidents so far this year.

The organization defines a school shooting as "any time a firearm discharges a live round inside a school building or on a school campus or grounds."

A total of 65 shootings were reported on school campuses in 2017.

These incidents, according to Everytown, are collected from media reports and further inquiries.

Everytown for Gun Safety on its website lists itself as "an independent, non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to understanding and reducing gun violence in America."