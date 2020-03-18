School bus of kids stops to wish happy birthday to 93-year-old who waves at them daily

HARTLEY, Iowa – In these troubling times, small acts of kindness can go a long way.

A group of children in Iowa are proving that. They not only made the day of an elderly woman, but now they’re bringing smiles to people all over the world.

A video captured the moment the kids on a school bus wished the woman who waves at them every day a “happy birthday” as they passed her house on Friday.

The woman, Bonnie Linder, celebrated her 93rd birthday over the weekend, according to her daughter, Judy Zimmerman.

Linder was clearly overjoyed when the kids and bus driver yelled happy birthday from the road in front of her house. Clapping and waving, Linder thanked them. As they drove off, Linder was all smiles.

Zimmerman told CBS News that her sister gave the bus driver a “heads up” about their mom’s birthday, but she had no idea she would be getting the sweet shout out.

"Mom had NO idea...and the morning sun could NOT have been more perfect!" Zimmerman told CBS News. "Although you cannot see her face, she was SOOOO HAPPY!!! The kids all were in on it with the bus driver and were excited to be able to stop!"

Linder first started waving to the school bus at the beginning of the school year, according to Zimmerman. She also greets her mail delivery woman and a man who hauls cattle feed past her home.

Unfortunately, Linder won’t be able to greet the kids for a while. Schools in the district, and all over the country, have been temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

