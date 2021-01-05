Menu

SC home renovations find baby's bones in wall from long ago

Richard Shiro/AP
FILE - Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, left seen with Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference in Woodruff, S.C. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Clevenger said the remains of a baby were found Saturday in a home that's being remodeled in Pacolet, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Chuck Wright,Rusty Clevenger
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 20:01:41-05

PACOLET, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say someone remodeling a house in an old mill town in South Carolina found bones from a baby inside a wall.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the remains were found in in a home in Pacolet on Saturday.

The coroner says the death appears to have happened a long time ago.

Clevenger says Coroner's Office investigators will work with a forensic anthropologist to determine the identity of the baby, how the child might have died and how the remains ended up inside the wall.

He says law enforcement may be called in if something criminal appears to have happened.

According to the Associated Press, the investigation will take several months to finish.

