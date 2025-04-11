SAVE Act would require people to show proof of citizenship to register to vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the SAVE Act, already passed in the House. It would make it so that people across the country would have to show proof of citizenship to register to vote.

Some of the documents you can bring is a REAL ID driver’s license, a U.S. passport, a military I.D., or another federally approved document.

It would allow criminal penalties for registering someone to vote in a federal election if they don’t show proof that they’re a citizen.

Kathleen Winn, the chair of the Pima County Republicans, agrees with the bill.

“It helps maintain integrity in elections,” Winn said. “If we don’t hold election officials accountable, then they shouldn’t have that job if they are going to circumvent the law.”

There is already a federal law that prohibits non-citizens to vote. However, Winn said the bill could help in close elections.

“A hundred thousand votes could make a big difference, so we want to ensure that everyone that votes has the legal right to do so,” she said.

The bill also allows for legal action against election officials if they violate it.

However, Gail Kamaras, a volunteer for the Legislative District 18 Democrats, said she disagrees with the bill.

“Not only unfairly would put a legal burden on them, but it’s a tremendous work burden,” Kamaras said.

She said the Save Act could hurt certain groups of people like women.

“It is a solution in search of a problem,” Kamaras said. “I’ve been married twice, so if I move I would potentially have to get my birth certificate, my first marriage certificate, my divorce papers.”

However, Winn said she’s never had any problems registering to vote.

“As a woman who has been married, divorced, remarried, I’ve never had a problem proving who I am,” she said.

Kamaras said the SAVE Act could also hurt financially challenged people.

“If I had to send to four jurisdictions for all my documents it would take probably months and it would take maybe a hundred bucks or more,” she said.

Under the current federal law, non U.S. citizens voting can get felony charges and be deported. Voters mailing in their registration would have to go to an election office to give proof of citizenship. The bill is now heading to the Senate.