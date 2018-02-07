Florida family says Amazon delivery drivers walked into their home without permission

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Lentini family in Sarasota is a big fan of Amazon and they get deliveries weekly.

“I really enjoy how fast they deliver,” said Michael Lentini.

But last weekend they got two surprise deliveries.

The Amazon Flex delivery drivers walked inside of his home. Michael said one of the drivers even walked upstairs.

“You don’t really understand the feeling until you find a stranger in your house, what's going to happen — you have no clue,” said Lentini.

He called customer service and a representative said they would fix the issue — a logistics supervisor is coming out to speak with the family.

An Amazon spokesperson said some of the drivers are getting confused by the home's layout because the property is bigger than some small condo complexes — there is even an elevator in the foyer.

Lentini said he will continue to use Amazon, but he doesn’t want anymore unwelcome guests inside his home.

