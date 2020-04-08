Sanders ending campaign, clearing way for Biden to clinch Democratic nomination

WASHINTON, D.C. – Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid.

Sanders formally announced the suspension of his campaign from his Burlington home Wednesday morning:

His announcement is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders jumped out to an early delegate lead after strong performances in the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada caucuses.

But thanks to a huge win in South Carolina and a series of endorsements from moderate candidates, Biden surged ahead and built a significant lead in pledged delegates.

Sanders' exit from the 2020 race occurred much earlier than his exit from the 2016 race. His campaign remained active through the final primary, and he did not endorse the party's presumptive nominee, Hillary Clinton, until July 12.

The 78-year-old began his latest White House bid facing questions about whether he could win back the supporters who chose him four years ago as an insurgent alternative to the party establishment’s choice.

Sanders used strong polling and solid fundraising — collected almost entirely from small donations made online — to more than quiet early doubters.

