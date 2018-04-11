SAN DIEGO (KGTV) --The FDA has placed new restrictions on a controversial birth control device called Essure.

The maker of the implant, Bayer, will only be allowed to sell to providers who agree to fully inform women about the risks and side effects.

A San Diego woman who had the Essure implant is now suing the physician who performed the procedure.

She says she wasn't given enough information and wants to warn others about her experience.

Three months after Essure was implanted she began experiencing severe pain. She eventually had a full hysterectomy.