Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Sally weakens to tropical storm, but officials worry heavy rains could cause flooding

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gerald Herbert/AP
Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sally weakens to tropical storm, but officials worry heavy rains could cause flooding
Posted at 4:12 AM, Sep 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-17 07:53:18-04

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Sally has diminished to a tropical depression. But it's still a rainmaker as it has moved Thursday into Georgia, on a path to the Carolinas.

At least one person was killed on Wednesday in Alabama and one other person was reported missing. Hundreds of people were rescued on Wednesday by first responders. The storm flipped boats and cars and even caused significant damage to a bridge outside of Pensacola, Florida.

Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days.

The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...