Sally makes landfall in Alabama as a Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, Wednesday morning, bringing with it Category 2-strength winds and life-threatening storm surge.

The National Hurricane Center reports that the slow-moving storm made landfall at 5:45 a.m. ET with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.

In an update published less than an hour before landfall, the NHC warned that "significant flash and urban flooding" was likely into inland Alabama and central Georgia.

The storm is currently projected to slowly move eastward, carving through Alabama and central Georgia before reaching South Carolina by Friday afternoon.