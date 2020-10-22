Menu

Salem officials announce stricter guidelines ahead of Halloween weekend amid pandemic

AP2007
Charles Krupa/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, will look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Oct 22, 2020
2020-10-22

Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, will look a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials announced last week that stricter guidelines were going in place to prevent large gatherings in the "Witch City."

According to CBS Boston, businesses will shut down early, the city will triple fines over Halloween weekend, and streets will be closed.

The city canceled Halloween festivities back in early October due to health and safety concerns, city officials said.

Officials said that anyone who comes downtown must wear a mask.

