Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Sacramento shooting leaves multiple victims, police say

Sacramento Mass Shooting
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Posted at 5:19 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 08:24:00-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento says multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, police said there were 15 shooting victims, including six who are deceased.

According to CNN, the shooting occurred in the area of 10th and J Streets.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!