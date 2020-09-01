Ruth Bader Ginsburg officiates wedding of family friend

According to a Tweet from a new bride, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg officiated the wedding of a family friend on Sunday.

The photo is the first public sighting of the Supreme Court's oldest justice since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the high court to conduct business from home, NBC News reports.

According to USA Today, Ginsburg presided over the wedding of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin on Sunday.

"2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme," Solish wrote in a tweet, which included a photo of Ginsburg presiding over the ceremony.

According to The Associated Press, a Supreme Court spokesperson said that Ginsburg is a family friend of one of the families and that the ceremony took place at a private residence. Solish later added on Twitter that "we tested negative," presumably for COVID-19.

Ginsburg has been in and out of the hospital several times in the past calendar year amid multiple cancer scares and treatment for a gallbladder problem. Most recently, Ginsburg was hospitalized in late July for a minimally-invasive procedure to remove a stent from her bile duct.

Ginsburg and the other justices have largely been out of the public eye since the pandemic reached the U.S. in March. The virus forced the Supreme Court to hold arguments via teleconference, allowing Americans to hear live audio of arguments for the first time in history.

The court's 2020 docket also offered several landmark decisions, including increased workplace protections for LGBTQ people, the halting of a Trump administration plan to end DACA and a ruling that allowed several abortion clinics in Louisiana to continue operating.