'Rust' armorer attorneys blame producers for 'unsafe' set

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Prop Firearm Movie Set Liability
Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:58:25-04

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer say their client doesn’t know where the live rounds came from.

The attorneys blamed producers for unsafe working conditions.

Gutierrez Reed was the armorer on the set of “Rust.”

The 24-year-old, who had worked on one previous feature film, hasn’t yet spoken publicly about the accident.

During a news conference Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the set of “Rust.”

Investigators found 500 rounds of ammunition, including a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what appeared to be live rounds.

