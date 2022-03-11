US and allies to revoke 'most favored nation' trade status for Russia

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce Friday that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke "most favored nation" trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Reports of the pending announcement came from a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Stripping most favored nation status would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports.

Biden's move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as "permanent normal trade relations" with Russia.

It also comes as dozens of major corporations have suspended business in Russia. Those companies include Visa, MasterCard, McDonald's and Pepsi.

There is also mounting international outrage after a deadly airstrike Wednesday hit a maternity hospital in the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, under an increasingly constricting 10-day-old siege. Vice President Kamala Harris has since called for an international war crimes investigation over Russia's alleged war crimes.