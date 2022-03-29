Ukraine and Russia wrap up face-to-face talks in Turkey

The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine ended Tuesday in Turkey.

The talks Tuesday raised flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.

CNN reports Russia’s deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin and negotiator Vladimir Medinsky were in Istanbul to delegate for Russia.

Reuters reports that sanctioned oligarch, Roman Abramovich was also in attendance.

David Arkhamia, who is an adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, led Ukraine’s delegation.

Another adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said there were "intensive consultations" on several issues during the meeting, including international security guarantees for Ukraine and the issue of ceasefire.

Before the talks began, Zelenskyy said his country was prepared to declare its neutrality and is open to compromise over the contested eastern region of Donbas.

But he warned the “ruthless war” continued.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed optimism over the meeting, saying it is possible both countries will reach an agreement that addresses their concerns.

Even as the negotiators assembled, Russian forces hit an oil depot in western Ukraine and a government building in the south.