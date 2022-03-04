Sen. Lindsey Graham suggests for someone in Russia to assassinate Vladimir Putin

Sen. Lindsey Graham isn't shying away from his proactive statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine.

On Twitter Thursday, Graham asked whether there is a "Brutus in Russia?" It's a reference to Marcus Junius Brutus, who is blamed for the assassination of Julius Caesar.

Graham's comment comes as Russia intensifies its attack on Ukraine.

"The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out," Graham said.

The senator from South Carolina claims Russians are the only people who can stop Putin from carrying out more carnage.

"Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate," Graham said.

Prominent Democrats and Republicans, including Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Ted Cruz, pushed back on Graham for the provocative statements.

"I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll," Omar said.

“This is an exceptionally bad idea,” said Sen. Ted Cruz. “Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state.”

Despite the condemnation, Graham has repeated his statements in interviews.