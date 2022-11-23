Russia deemed ‘state sponsor of terror’ as attacks continue

The European Parliament deemed Russia a state sponsor of terrorism on Wednesday as Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv.

The news was welcomed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I welcome European Parliament’s decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism. Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe,” he said.

As that news came, power outages were reported in Kyiv as Russia continues to fire missiles at the capital.

According to the Associated Press, three people were killed and three were injured in an attack on a two-story building in a Kyiv neighborhood.