President Biden visits Poland as the country helps Ukrainian refugees

WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden's visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to underscore the U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member on Ukraine's doorstep

It will also be an opportunity to thank Poles for their generous welcome to refugees who are fleeing Russia's invasion and to encourage thousands of U.S. troops deployed in Poland.

But Poland is a complicated ally.

The country's populist leaders are accused by some European partners of riding roughshod over democratic norms.

Many liberal Poles will be hoping for a sign during Biden's visit starting Friday that the U.S. remembers its role in promoting democracy.

Poland has also been one of the most vocal countries in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.

In announcing the trip earlier this week, the White House said Biden would meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to "discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created."

Poland has taken in more than 2 million refugees displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine since the war began last month.