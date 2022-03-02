Battle reportedly underway for key Ukrainian port city

Ukrainian authorities are disputing reports that Russia has taken control of Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told CNN that “the city is not captured totally, some parts are under our control.”

The spokesperson added that battles are ongoing.

However, a Russian official says the city is under Russian soldiers' “complete control.”

He said that the city’s civilian infrastructure, essential facilities and transport are operating as usual and that there are no shortages of food or essential goods.

A senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday that they have seen claims that the Russians have taken Kherson, but the outcome has not been confirmed.

“Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city at this point,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to make military assessments.