Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Russell Crowe makes donation on behalf of Anthony Bourdain to help rebuild Beirut restaurant

items.[0].image.alt
©2019 Evan Agostini
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actor Russell Crowe attends the premiere of the ShowTime limited series "The Loudest Voice," at the Paris Theatre, Monday, June 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Russell Crowe makes donation on behalf of Anthony Bourdain to help rebuild Beirut restaurant
Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-17 19:09:31-04

A restaurant that was destroyed in the August 4 explosion in the Lebanon capital of Beirut received a surprising, yet generous donation from actor Russell Crowe.

Filmmaker Amanda Bailly and journalist Richard Hall wanted to help rebuild the restaurant Le Chef, which was visited by the late Anthony Bourdain, during one of the seasons of his culinary reality TV show.

They created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $15,000.

But it was one particular donation that caught the eye of Hall.

Crowe later confirmed that he donated $5,000 and did so on behalf of Bourdain.

“I thought that he would have probably done so if he was still around,” Crowe tweeted. “I wish you and LeChef the best and hope things can be put back together soon.”

They have since raised over $18,000 since launching the campaign.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions